goeasy (TSE:GSY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Royal Bank Of Canada

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GSY. Raymond James Financial cut shares of goeasy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$208.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$180.33.

Get goeasy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSY

goeasy Trading Down 18.2%

goeasy Company Profile

GSY stock opened at C$40.67 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$37.83 and a 52 week high of C$216.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$651.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$145.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 42.83.

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.