The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to “Hold”

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Sims Metal Management Stock Down 6.2%

SMSMY stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Sims Metal Management has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

