Lorenzo Flores Sells 2,167 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $196,395.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,163.88. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.78. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $108.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,542.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brokerages maintain an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and several firms have raised price targets recently, supporting investor confidence and potential buying interest.

Lattice won Embedded Computing Design's "Best in Show" at embedded world 2026 for its PQC?ready MachXO5?NX TDQ FPGA (quantum?resistant crypto). The award increases product credibility in security?sensitive markets and may aid future sales.

Short interest fell ~21% in February (to ~5.76M shares, ~4.3% of float). Less short exposure reduces a source of selling pressure and can support rallies if sentiment turns positive.

Short interest fell ~21% in February (to ~5.76M shares, ~4.3% of float). Less short exposure reduces a source of selling pressure and can support rallies if sentiment turns positive. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very high (reported near ~98%), which tends to reduce volatility from retail flows but can also concentrate directional moves when institutions rebalance.

Institutional ownership is very high (reported near ~98%), which tends to reduce volatility from retail flows but can also concentrate directional moves when institutions rebalance. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: multiple senior executives (CEO, CFO, CAO and several SVPs) disclosed sales on March 9–10 totalling several thousand shares each (low single?digit % reductions per insider). Concentrated executive sales are weighing on sentiment and likely account for near?term selling pressure. Representative filings: SEC filing for CEO sale. Insider SEC Filing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

