Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.18.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $308.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

