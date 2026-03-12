Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Short Interest Up 122.6% in February

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 40,613 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the February 12th total of 18,241 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Stock Down 0.9%

BBC stock opened at $42.96 on Thursday. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Company Profile

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

