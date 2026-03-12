Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock on February 5th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $203.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.27 and a 200 day moving average of $156.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, insider Arun Rajan bought 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.11 per share, with a total value of $101,101.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,254.16. The trade was a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $553,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,535.80. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and have sold 21,416 shares valued at $4,157,630. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $206.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

