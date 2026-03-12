Short Interest in iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD) Expands By 120.8%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,130 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the February 12th total of 10,929 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITDD opened at $35.75 on Thursday. iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF by 7,953.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (ITDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2040 ITDD was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

