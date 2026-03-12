Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.2%

WBD opened at $27.81 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 374,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $10,499,760.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 663,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,607,809. This trade represents a 36.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $16,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 672,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,624.98. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,571,827 shares of company stock worth $213,302,225. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Huber Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Arete Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.25 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

