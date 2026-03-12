Short Interest in Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG) Grows By 116.6%

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,704 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the February 12th total of 1,710 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,099 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,099 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Samfine Creation Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Trading Up 0.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samfine Creation Holdings Group

Shares of Samfine Creation Holdings Group stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Samfine Creation Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Samfine Creation Holdings Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.34% of Samfine Creation Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Company Profile

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial printing services in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of printed products, such as children’s books, educational books, art books, notebooks, diaries, and journals; and novelty and packaging products, including handcraft products, book sets, pop-up books, stationery products, products with assembly parts, and other specialized products, as well as shopping bags and package boxes.

