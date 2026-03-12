Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock on February 6th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $553,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,535.80. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,101.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 133,656 shares in the company, valued at $22,335,254.16. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and have sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.