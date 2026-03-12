Viking (NYSE:VIK) Stock Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Viking stock on February 9th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Viking Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Viking stock opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%.Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viking from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Viking from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Viking News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

UBS raised its price target to $83 and maintained a Buy rating, giving VIK meaningful analyst-driven upside and likely supporting buyer interest.

Viking took delivery of the Viking Eldir, another 190-guest longship that adds capacity on Rhine/Main/Danube itineraries — a direct revenue-capacity expansion for its core river cruise business.

Viking took delivery of the Viking Eldir, another 190-guest longship that adds capacity on Rhine/Main/Danube itineraries — a direct revenue-capacity expansion for its core river cruise business. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell about 17.7% in mid-to-late February to ~4.99M shares (?1.1% of shares sold short), reducing short-pressure and the potential for bearish squeezes to persist — a bullish technical indicator.

Coverage and lifestyle press are favoring the Viking brand — e.g., pieces on "Viking wellness" — which can lift consumer demand over time but is an indirect, slower-moving benefit for revenue.

Trade/consumer-interest stories and niche travel press (fleet/delivery coverage) increase brand visibility; useful for bookings momentum but not immediate earnings changes.

General editorial content about historical "Vikings" raises brand awareness but is not company-specific news.

Several highly visible articles refer to "Viking" in the context of Viking Therapeutics (a different ticker), including obesity-drug coverage — this name confusion can mislead retail flows or create volatility that's unrelated to VIK's fundamentals.

Several highly visible articles refer to “Viking” in the context of Viking Therapeutics (a different ticker), including obesity-drug coverage — this name confusion can mislead retail flows or create volatility that’s unrelated to VIK’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental risk reminders: VIK’s balance sheet shows high leverage (debt/equity ~4.76) and current/quick ratios below 1 — meaningful financial risks if travel demand weakens; valuation (P/E ~28) reflects growth expectations that must materialize.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimize Financial Inc grew its stake in Viking by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Viking by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Viking by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking by 53.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Viking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

