Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Increases By 117.2%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 40,832 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the February 12th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $2.6485 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $10.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.6%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

