Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Increases By 117.2%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 40,832 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the February 12th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company's stock are sold short.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $34.34.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $2.6485 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $10.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.6%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
