Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Occidental Petroleum stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 44,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.