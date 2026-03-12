Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,533.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company’s product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

