Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$31.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$23.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.03. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$8.52 and a 52-week high of C$30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.33 and a beta of 2.37.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

