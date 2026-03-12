Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Sells $153,433.80 in Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,790 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $153,433.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,640.16. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ooma Trading Down 1.1%

OOMA stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $388.80 million, a P/E ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.55 million. Ooma had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.36%.Ooma has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.260-1.310 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ooma by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Ooma by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading provider of communication services for residential and business customers. Since its founding in 2004, Ooma has built a cloud-based platform that leverages Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to deliver voice, video and data services over broadband networks. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 under the ticker OOMA and has continued to expand its service portfolio to meet evolving customer demands.

For residential users, Ooma offers an all-in-one home phone service that includes its flagship Telo device, mobile and web applications, and optional smart home security features.

