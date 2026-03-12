Scott Montross Sells 2,500 Shares of NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Montross sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,056.64. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $716.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $83.12.

Get NWPX Infrastructure alerts:

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $125.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWPX Infrastructure

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 74,158 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 59,623 shares during the period. Congruence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $3,508,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NWPX

NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NWPX Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWPX Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.