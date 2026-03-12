Scott Montross Sells 2,500 Shares of NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Montross sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,056.64. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $716.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $83.12.
NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $125.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.
