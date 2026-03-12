What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for Federal Signal Q1 Earnings?

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

FSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average is $116.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $132.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.The company had revenue of $597.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Federal Signal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Federal Signal by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

