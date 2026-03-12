Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,100,404 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the February 12th total of 502,673 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,255,221 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,255,221 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3978 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.
The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
