HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for CRBP Earnings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.31). The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.69) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($5.00) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.53.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.84. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $20.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dominic Smethurst sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $26,575.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 95,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,725.83. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,080,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for rare, life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead investigational therapy, lenabasum, is a synthetic, oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation by harnessing the body’s innate resolution pathways. Corbus operates by advancing small-molecule compounds through preclinical and clinical studies to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Lenabasum is currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical trial for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) and in a Phase 2 study for cystic fibrosis–related inflammation.

Featured Stories

