Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Campbell’s’ conference call:
- Snack margins plunged to about 7% (down ~390 basis points) driven by fresh bakery issues and deleverage from a ~6% net sales decline; management expects modest margin improvement in Q3 and stronger recovery in Q4 but called the near-term outlook challenging.
- Fresh bakery suffered manufacturing and distribution disruptions (worsened by winter storms); a cross-functional team is seeing measurable improvements and the company expects service and on?shelf availability to normalize by Q4.
- Management is prioritizing cash and debt reduction (tightening CapEx and working capital, pausing share repurchases, keeping the dividend unchanged) while pursuing $100M of overhead savings and making an initial ~$140–$150M payment for the La Regina deal, with an equity option on the later payment.
- Meals & beverages strength led by Rao’s (Rao’s in?market consumption +14.5% in Q2 and expected high?single?digit growth for the year) and management is launching Campbell’s Condensed Sauces in June to leverage cooking occasions growth.
Campbell’s stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. Campbell’s has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $40.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $325,017.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $71,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,748.64. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell’s
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 66.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.35.
Campbell’s News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell’s this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rao’s and Meals & Beverages showed in-market consumption growth and Rao’s exceeded $1 billion in trailing 12?month sales, providing a tangible brand-growth bright spot for CPB. Campbell’s Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Falling share price has pushed yield materially higher; MarketBeat notes institutional buying and argues income investors may view CPB as a high?priority dividend watch. This supports downside floor/accumulation potential. Campbell Soup Company Is High-Priority for Income Watch Lists
- Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted its Q2 call and provided color on strategic steps (cost controls, portfolio focus); the transcript and call slides give guidance detail that investors should read for modeling assumptions. The Campbell’s Company (CPB) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q2 results: EPS $0.51 vs. ~$0.57 expected and revenue down ~4.5% to $2.56B — a clear miss that pressured the stock. Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Misses Q4 CY2025 Sales Expectations, Stock Drops
- Negative Sentiment: Company cut FY2026 EPS guidance to $2.15–$2.25 (well below consensus ~2.42), citing weaker snack demand and macro pressures — the guidance reduction is the primary negative driver for near?term multiple compression. Campbell’s cuts annual forecasts amid macroeconomic pressures
- Negative Sentiment: Snacks segment weakness (pretzels, chips) plus tariff and inflation pressures hit margins and sales; several outlets report the stock falling to multi?year lows as investors reassess medium?term growth. Tariffs land Campbell’s in a soup, stock hits 52-week low
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts, negative media commentary and high short interest amplify downside risk until clearer evidence of snack recovery or margin stabilization appears. Cramer trashes Campbell stock: ‘not a great American company anymore’
About Campbell’s
Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.
The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.
