Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Campbell’s’ conference call:

Snack margins plunged to about 7% (down ~390 basis points) driven by fresh bakery issues and deleverage from a ~6% net sales decline; management expects modest margin improvement in Q3 and stronger recovery in Q4 but called the near-term outlook challenging.

Campbell’s stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. Campbell’s has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $40.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is 80.83%.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $325,017.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $71,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,748.64. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 66.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.35.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

