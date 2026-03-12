Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fiserv stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $227.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stephens cut their target price on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 960.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.