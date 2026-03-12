Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $13.82. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 1,404,259 shares trading hands.

KC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2,541.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 1,086,372 shares during the period. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,980,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1,114.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 475,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

