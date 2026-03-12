Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $13.82. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 1,404,259 shares trading hands.
KC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 4.0%
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.04.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.
The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.
