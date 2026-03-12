Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Viking stock on February 3rd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Viking Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:VIK opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Viking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,619,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,945,000 after purchasing an additional 570,672 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Viking by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braeburn Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Viking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Viking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

UBS raised its price target to $83 and maintained a Buy rating, giving VIK meaningful analyst-driven upside and likely supporting buyer interest.

Viking took delivery of the Viking Eldir, another 190-guest longship that adds capacity on Rhine/Main/Danube itineraries — a direct revenue-capacity expansion for its core river cruise business.

Short interest fell about 17.7% in mid-to-late February to ~4.99M shares (?1.1% of shares sold short), reducing short-pressure and the potential for bearish squeezes to persist — a bullish technical indicator.

Coverage and lifestyle press are favoring the Viking brand — e.g., pieces on "Viking wellness" — which can lift consumer demand over time but is an indirect, slower-moving benefit for revenue.

Trade/consumer-interest stories and niche travel press (fleet/delivery coverage) increase brand visibility; useful for bookings momentum but not immediate earnings changes.

General editorial content about historical "Vikings" raises brand awareness but is not company-specific news.

Several highly visible articles refer to "Viking" in the context of Viking Therapeutics (a different ticker), including obesity-drug coverage — this name confusion can mislead retail flows or create volatility that's unrelated to VIK's fundamentals.

Several highly visible articles refer to “Viking” in the context of Viking Therapeutics (a different ticker), including obesity-drug coverage — this name confusion can mislead retail flows or create volatility that’s unrelated to VIK’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental risk reminders: VIK’s balance sheet shows high leverage (debt/equity ~4.76) and current/quick ratios below 1 — meaningful financial risks if travel demand weakens; valuation (P/E ~28) reflects growth expectations that must materialize.

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

