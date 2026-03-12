Jbs N.V. $JBS Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,086 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in JBS were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JBS during the third quarter worth about $12,788,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JBS in the third quarter worth about $970,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JBS in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in JBS in the third quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JBS by 45.5% during the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 370,168 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 price target on JBS in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Santander upgraded JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JBS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

JBS Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE JBS opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. Jbs N.V. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

About JBS

(Free Report)

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

