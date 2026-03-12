Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,569 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $39,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 110,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Mizuho set a $33.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

