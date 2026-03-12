SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MWH. TD Cowen started coverage on SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SOLV Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOLV Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MWH opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. SOLV Energy has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.

The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

