Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for ACHC Q1 Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.15.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $821.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.10 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 33.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 676.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 501.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.