Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ HDL opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of -0.59. Super Hi International has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in Super Hi International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Hi International by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

