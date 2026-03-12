Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Macerich Q1 Earnings

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Macerich in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $261.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.48 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Macerich’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

MAC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

Macerich Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MAC stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Macerich has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -88.31%.

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of regional shopping centers in the United States. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties, including enclosed malls, open-air centers and mixed-use lifestyle destinations. Since its establishment as a REIT in 1994, Macerich has pursued a disciplined strategy of investing in properties that serve strong consumer demographics and offer long-term growth potential.

Macerich’s core activities encompass property and asset management, leasing, marketing and redevelopment services.

