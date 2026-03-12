Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,174,000 after purchasing an additional 167,093 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 408.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 129,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,897,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stag Industrial

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 18,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,316.80. The trade was a 81.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 93,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $3,671,482.44. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,904 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stag Industrial Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:STAG opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 32.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 102.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. iA Financial set a $39.00 price target on Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

