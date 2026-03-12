Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,936,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,067,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,865,000 after acquiring an additional 392,365 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,744,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 205.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 262,557 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Dennehy sold 18,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $4,512,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,896. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $569,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,641.90. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 753,113 shares of company stock worth $184,368,095 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $222.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.56. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $258.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.48, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.41.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The business had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTSI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

