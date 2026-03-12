Franklin Resources Inc. Has $428.63 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 758,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $428,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 191,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 82.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Trending Headlines about Casey’s General Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey’s General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings: CASY reported an EPS beat and raised its FY26 profit outlook, driven by stronger inside (food/grocery) sales, improving fuel margins and margin expansion — a key reason institutions remain bullish. Earnings Report

Q3 earnings: CASY reported an EPS beat and raised its FY26 profit outlook, driven by stronger inside (food/grocery) sales, improving fuel margins and margin expansion — a key reason institutions remain bullish. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Several firms raised price targets and ratings after the quarter (Jefferies to $780/”buy”; Wells Fargo to $745/”overweight”; RBC higher target), which supports upside expectations and institutional interest. Benzinga Summary

Analyst upgrades: Several firms raised price targets and ratings after the quarter (Jefferies to $780/”buy”; Wells Fargo to $745/”overweight”; RBC higher target), which supports upside expectations and institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Technicals & momentum: CASY hit a 52?week high recently and flashed a “golden cross”/support signals, attracting momentum traders and reinforcing the recent run. Zacks Technical Note

Technicals & momentum: CASY hit a 52?week high recently and flashed a “golden cross”/support signals, attracting momentum traders and reinforcing the recent run. Neutral Sentiment: Capital returns: Company declared a quarterly dividend and has resumed modest buybacks, supporting long?term shareholder returns but not large near?term cash deployment. Press Release / Slide Deck

Capital returns: Company declared a quarterly dividend and has resumed modest buybacks, supporting long?term shareholder returns but not large near?term cash deployment. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest report appears unreliable (entries show zero shares/NaN changes); no evident short squeeze pressure from published data. (Likely a data feed anomaly.)

Short interest report appears unreliable (entries show zero shares/NaN changes); no evident short squeeze pressure from published data. (Likely a data feed anomaly.) Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and guidance nuance: Revenue came in below consensus, and some commentary noted that top?line softness and a conservative revenue outlook are the immediate triggers for selling pressure despite the EPS beat. Investing.com

Revenue miss and guidance nuance: Revenue came in below consensus, and some commentary noted that top?line softness and a conservative revenue outlook are the immediate triggers for selling pressure despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Several writeups flag a high forward P/E (~38–39x) and suggest the stock may be richly valued, which can amplify downside when revenue or traffic metrics disappoint. Seeking Alpha Analysis

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $685.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.33 and a 1 year high of $696.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $639.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Moats Maria Castanon bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $554.66 per share, with a total value of $166,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $725.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.