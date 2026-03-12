Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,844,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,651 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $465,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aercap by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 12.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 107.6% in the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 15.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 2,152.9% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aercap Trading Up 0.2%

Aercap stock opened at $140.92 on Thursday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $154.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Aercap Increases Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Aercap’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Aercap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Aercap in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

