Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of TSE:BHC Q1 Earnings

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BHC. Raymond James Financial raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$7.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3,835.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$11.97.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 1.82%.The firm had revenue of C$6.62 billion during the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global company that develops manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical medical device and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. Our approximately 22000 employees are united around our mission of improving peoples lives with our health care products and we manufacture and market health care products directly or indirectly in approximately 100 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.