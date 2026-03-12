Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XGN. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.88. Exagen has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 108.93% and a negative net margin of 29.97%.The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exagen will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Aballi sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $56,826.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,022.38. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen by 45.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 45,884 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the second quarter worth $526,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Exagen during the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Exagen in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue, revenue beat and business highlights: Exagen reported Q4 and full?year 2025 results showing record total revenue, higher AVISE® CTD average selling price, and >11% annual test volume growth — evidence of operational momentum. Press Release

Positive Sentiment: 2026 revenue target and commercial investment: Management set a FY26 revenue target of $70M–$73M and is expanding its sales force and product innovation cadence — a growth plan that supports medium?term upside if execution continues. Article

Positive Sentiment: Earnings call and materials available: Management discussed strategy and investments on the Q4 call; investors can review the transcript and slide deck for details on margin cadence and commercial progress. Earnings Highlights

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS in line with expectations: Exagen reported a ($0.20) EPS that met consensus while revenue modestly beat — mixed near?term financials (beat on revenue, still loss-making). Zacks

Neutral Sentiment: Guidance slightly below street: FY26 revenue guidance ($70M–$73M) is modestly below the consensus (~$74M), creating uncertainty around near?term upside until execution is visible. (See Seeking Alpha coverage above.)

Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst price?target cuts: Several firms cut PTs this week (Canaccord and KeyCorp lowered targets from $12–$15 to $10; Craig Hallum to $10; BTIG to $9), which reduces the near?term analyst valuation runway despite many keeping "buy"/"overweight" ratings. Analyst Notes BTIG/StreetInsider

Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest: Short interest increased ~21% in February to ~1.07M shares (~5.4% of float) with a ~4 day cover — more shorting raises downward pressure and potential volatility. (Data reported 3/10/2026.)

Exagen Inc is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the detection and management of autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in the United States, the company develops, manufactures and markets laboratory tests designed to help clinicians address diagnostic challenges associated with complex connective tissue disorders.

The company’s flagship product portfolio, marketed under the Avise® brand, includes multi-analyte assays such as the Avise® Connective Tissue Disease (CTD) panel, Avise® Lupus panel and Avise® Sjögren’s panel.

