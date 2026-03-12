Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 163,166 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the February 12th total of 284,320 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,639 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 30,639 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

EXPGF stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Experian has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $55.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54.

Experian plc is a global information services company that helps organizations assess credit risk, prevent fraud and optimize marketing strategies. As one of the world’s leading consumer and business credit reporting agencies, Experian gathers and analyzes data on individuals and enterprises to deliver insights that support decision-making across finance, retail, telecommunications and other sectors.

The company’s core offerings include credit reports, scoring models and decision-analytics platforms that enable lenders to evaluate applicant creditworthiness and manage existing portfolios.

