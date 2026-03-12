Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $18.36. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 1,105 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fuji Electric to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fuji Electric
Fuji Electric Trading Down 0.8%
About Fuji Electric
Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FELTY) is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.
The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Electric
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.