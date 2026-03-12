Research Analysts Set Expectations for VTVT Q1 Earnings

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTVT. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of vTv Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, vTv Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $35.10 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.51. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 148,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company’s lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.