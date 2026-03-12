Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OGE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,079,000 after buying an additional 304,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,713,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,685,000 after purchasing an additional 117,977 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,279,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,240,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,473,000 after purchasing an additional 479,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in OGE Energy by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,628,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, Director Lyle G. Ganske acquired 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,055.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $292,830.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,263.43. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.