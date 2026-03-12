Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Expands By 942.7%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 316,561 shares, an increase of 942.7% from the February 12th total of 30,359 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,303,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,303,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Down 2.7%

OTCMKTS DQJCY opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

