Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $13.7199. Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 1,515 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWODY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

Taylor Wimpey plc is a leading residential developer headquartered in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the acquisition, planning and construction of new homes for private sale, affordable housing and joint?venture partnerships. With a focus on delivering quality, sustainable communities, Taylor Wimpey guides projects from initial land sourcing and development planning through to marketing, build?out and after?sales management.

Founded in 2007 through the merger of Taylor Woodrow and George Wimpey—each with roots dating back to the early 20th century—Taylor Wimpey has grown to become one of the largest homebuilders in the UK.

