Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.20 and last traded at GBX 34.80. 251,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 390,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.

Hardide Trading Down 13.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.30 million, a PE ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Hardide (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Hardide had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hardide plc will post -2.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hardide Company Profile

In related news, insider Matthew Hamblin bought 42,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £9,865.16. Also, insider Bryan Allcock purchased 21,459 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £4,935.57. Insiders acquired 213,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries. The material is proven to offer dramatic improvements in component life, particularly when applied to components that operate in very aggressive environments.

