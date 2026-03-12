Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Grows By 114.5%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,590,784 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the February 12th total of 3,072,715 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EHGRF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) is an Australian-based integrated resort operator that develops, owns and manages gaming and entertainment venues. The company’s principal properties include The Star Sydney in New South Wales, The Star Gold Coast in Queensland and Treasury Brisbane in Queensland. Through these venues, The Star offers casino gaming, hospitality, dining, live entertainment, convention and event facilities, as well as luxury accommodation.

Founded in 2011 as Echo Entertainment Group following a spin-off of Tabcorp’s casino assets, the company rebranded to The Star Entertainment Group in 2015 to unify its flagship resorts under a single identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.