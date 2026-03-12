Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 107,653 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $532,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,185,601 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 51,126 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Antero Resources by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 436,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 222,311 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,791,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,068.26. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AR opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Antero Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

