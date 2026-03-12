Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 65,638 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,638 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $675,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 300.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price target on ASML and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,386.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,371.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,119.89. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,547.22. The stock has a market cap of $545.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

