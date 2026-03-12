Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,237,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $338,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,703,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,231,000 after acquiring an additional 89,827 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 145.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 213,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 126,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,152. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $30.70.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The firm had revenue of $353.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

