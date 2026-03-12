VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Position Cut by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,150 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,751,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,665,000 after purchasing an additional 736,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,694,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,688 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,039 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VICI Properties by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,409,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after buying an additional 1,598,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Key Stories Impacting VICI Properties

Here are the key news stories impacting VICI Properties this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.