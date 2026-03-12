Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 343,009 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the February 12th total of 1,922,361 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,142,955 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 68.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 68.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,142,955 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZD opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 155,137 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at $888,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 986.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

