Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $25.43 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 39.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Ecolab by 22.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $276.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.55. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $309.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 12.91%.The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.66, for a total transaction of $390,454.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,760.28. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.37, for a total value of $6,147,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,794 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,351.78. The trade was a 18.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $327.00 target price on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $294.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.56.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

